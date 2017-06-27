25 Sunnies to Help You Celebrate National Sunglasses Day

Quiz time: What's something you lose often but wear daily?
If you guessed sunglasses as the answer, congrats. We're all on the the same page. For practical reasons we all need sunnies to help shield our eyes from the sun, so we might as well look good doing it, right? Well if splurging on a pair that you're just going to turn around and misplace isn't your idea of a good time, we hear you.
However, today is National Sunglasses Day, so if there ever was an occasion to pick out a fancy new pair, today's that day.
No need to decide right now, but take a peek at the below 25 options. (We have a feeling you'll be singing a different tune shortly.)
Quay Don't Change Sunglasses, $50
Pared Eyewear Up & At Em, $260
Cutler and Gross Aviator Style Mirrored Sunglasses, $500
Sonix Preston 51mm Gradient Round Sunglasses, $98
Diff Dime II 48mm Retro Sunglasses, $75
Selma Optique Pamela Love Mara Tortoise, $375
Oscar de la Renta Metal and Acetate Clubmaster Sunglasses, $320
Freyrs Eyewear Rio Flat Lens Aviator Sunglasses, $60
Chloé Carlina Round Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses, $525
Carla Colour Lind-Hawksbill + Sandstorm, $176
Saint Laurent SL 102 Sunglasses, $350
Victoria Beckham Supra Sunglasses, $550
Karen Walker Moon Disco, $300
Quay High Emotion Sunglasses, $55
Illesteva Wynwood II, $177
Westward Leaning Sphinx Sunglasses, $275
Komono Crafted Lulu, $120
Illesteva Leonard Mask, $190
Illesteva Milan II, $300
Now that's the kind of shade we're talking about.
National Sunglasses Day? Into it.