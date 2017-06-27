25 Sunnies to Help You Celebrate National Sunglasses Day

Quiz time: What's something you lose often but wear daily?

If you guessed sunglasses as the answer, congrats. We're all on the the same page. For practical reasons we all need sunnies to help shield our eyes from the sun, so we might as well look good doing it, right? Well if splurging on a pair that you're just going to turn around and misplace isn't your idea of a good time, we hear you.

However, today is National Sunglasses Day, so if there ever was an occasion to pick out a fancy new pair, today's that day.