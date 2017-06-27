25 Sunnies to Help You Celebrate National Sunglasses Day

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elle Fanning

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Is Gigi Hadid Bringing Back the Tube Top?

John McEnroe, Serena Williams

John McEnroe Refuses to Apologize to Serena Williams Over Sexist Remarks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Sunnies

Quiz time: What's something you lose often but wear daily? 

If you guessed sunglasses as the answer, congrats. We're all on the the same page. For practical reasons we all need sunnies to help shield our eyes from the sun, so we might as well look good doing it, right? Well if splurging on a pair that you're just going to turn around and misplace isn't your idea of a good time, we hear you.

However, today is National Sunglasses Day, so if there ever was an occasion to pick out a fancy new pair, today's that day. 

No need to decide right now, but take a peek at the below 25 options. (We have a feeling you'll be singing a different tune shortly.)

Branded: Sunnies Day

Quay

Quay Don't Change Sunglasses, $50

 

Branded: Sunnies

Eyebuydirect

Eyebuydirect Bounce Faded Pink Sunglasses, $36

Branded: Sunnies Day

Gucci

Gucci Crystal-Embellished Square-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses, $1,175

 

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies Day

Pared Eyewear

Pared Eyewear Up & At Em, $260

 
 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Cutler and Gross

Cutler and Gross Aviator Style Mirrored Sunglasses, $500

 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Sonix

Sonix Preston 51mm Gradient Round Sunglasses, $98

 
 

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies Day

Diff

Diff Dime II 48mm Retro Sunglasses, $75

 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Selma Optique

Selma Optique Pamela Love Mara Tortoise, $375

 
 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta Metal and Acetate Clubmaster Sunglasses, $320

 
 

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies Day

Freyrs Eyewear

Freyrs Eyewear Rio Flat Lens Aviator Sunglasses, $60

 
 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Chloé

Chloé Carlina Round Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses, $525

 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Carla Colour

Carla Colour Lind-Hawksbill + Sandstorm, $176

 
 

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies Day

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent SL 102 Sunglasses, $350

 
 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Supra Sunglasses, $550

 
 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Wildfox

Wildfox Mirrored Sunset Deluxe Sunglasses, $99

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies Day

Karen Walker

Karen Walker Moon Disco, $300

 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Quay

Quay High Emotion Sunglasses, $55

 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Illesteva

Illesteva Wynwood II, $177

 

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies Day

Westward Leaning

Westward Leaning Sphinx Sunglasses, $275

 

Branded: Sunnies Day

Komono

Komono Crafted Lulu, $120

Branded: Sunnies Day

Illesteva

Illesteva Leonard Mask, $190

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies Day

Karen Walker

Karen Walker Super Lunar Sunglasses, $297

Branded: Sunnies Day

Illesteva

Illesteva Milan II, $300

Branded: Sunnies Day

Spitfire

Spitfire Gypsy Moth Sunglasses, $39

Article continues below

Branded: Sunnies

Eyebuydirect

Eyebuydirect Silicate Black Sunglasses, $36

Now that's the kind of shade we're talking about. 

National Sunglasses Day? Into it. 

TAGS/ Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Daily Deals , Shopping
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.