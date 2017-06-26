Ricky Martin's wedding is going to be one to remember.
Close to seven months after the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer announced he was engaged to Jwan Yosef, the couple already has some predictions for their romantic ceremony.
"It's going to be a big event. I want something massive," Ricky told E! News while in Las Vegas for his "All In" residency. "I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen."
He continued, "It's where I'm from, where my family is from. He's from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we're going to do something international. We'll see what happens."
While Ricky's enthusiasm to say "I Do" is contagious, the Grammy winner admits that planning isn't exactly full-speed ahead. As it turns out, organizing a special ceremony is harder than it looks.
Denise Truscello/WireImage
"Everybody is talking about the wedding but nobody is talking about the planning of the wedding because it's so difficult," he joked. "I didn't know it was so complicated to put together an event like the one we want."
Before he walks down the aisle, Ricky can be found at Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas where he performs his biggest hits in front of a packed house night after night. In addition to select dates in June and early July, Ricky will also headline a handful of shows in September.
Two people who love the show include Ricky's twins Valentino and Matteo. In between visiting the aquariums and exploring the desert, the singer's kids are close to dad at his concerts.
"I have them every night," he shared. "As long as there's no school the next day, they're with me."
As for how Ricky's life has changed since becoming a dad, he's the first to say that these boys take priority.
"Fatherhood changes everyone's life. I know I'm not the only father that says it but everything I do is based on my kids," the "Shake Your Bon-Bon" singer shared. " Every decision that I make is based on them and my kids are very happy and that means we're doing a good job. I'm very happy. It's beautiful."
