Ricky Martin Promises His Wedding to Jwan Yosef Will Be a "Big" Event: "I Want Something Massive"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jada Pinkett Smith

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Freaks Out After Hearing Matt Baier's Shocking Polygraph Test Results

Nick Lachey Finds Wife's Wedding Ring In Trash

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ricky Martin's wedding is going to be one to remember.

Close to seven months after the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer announced he was engaged to Jwan Yosef, the couple already has some predictions for their romantic ceremony.

"It's going to be a big event. I want something massive," Ricky told E! News while in Las Vegas for his "All In" residency. "I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen."

He continued, "It's where I'm from, where my family is from. He's from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we're going to do something international. We'll see what happens."

While Ricky's enthusiasm to say "I Do" is contagious, the Grammy winner admits that planning isn't exactly full-speed ahead. As it turns out, organizing a special ceremony is harder than it looks.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Ricky Martin

Denise Truscello/WireImage

"Everybody is talking about the wedding but nobody is talking about the planning of the wedding because it's so difficult," he joked. "I didn't know it was so complicated to put together an event like the one we want."

Before he walks down the aisle, Ricky can be found at Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas where he performs his biggest hits in front of a packed house night after night. In addition to select dates in June and early July, Ricky will also headline a handful of shows in September.

Two people who love the show include Ricky's twins Valentino and Matteo. In between visiting the aquariums and exploring the desert, the singer's kids are close to dad at his concerts.

"I have them every night," he shared. "As long as there's no school the next day, they're with me."

As for how Ricky's life has changed since becoming a dad, he's the first to say that these boys take priority.

"Fatherhood changes everyone's life. I know I'm not the only father that says it but everything I do is based on my kids," the "Shake Your Bon-Bon" singer shared. " Every decision that I make is based on them and my kids are very happy and that means we're doing a good job. I'm very happy. It's beautiful."

To purchase tickets to Ricky's residency in Las Vegas, head to Ticketmaster now

TAGS/ Couples , Las Vegas , Ricky Martin , Weddings , Music , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.