Ricky Martin's wedding is going to be one to remember.

Close to seven months after the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer announced he was engaged to Jwan Yosef, the couple already has some predictions for their romantic ceremony.

"It's going to be a big event. I want something massive," Ricky told E! News while in Las Vegas for his "All In" residency. "I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen."

He continued, "It's where I'm from, where my family is from. He's from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we're going to do something international. We'll see what happens."

While Ricky's enthusiasm to say "I Do" is contagious, the Grammy winner admits that planning isn't exactly full-speed ahead. As it turns out, organizing a special ceremony is harder than it looks.