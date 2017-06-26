NBA Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Hoop, there it is!

The first-ever NBA Awards, hosted by Drake, on TNT are airing live from Basketball City in New York, featuring the traditional season-ending awards. Some of the awards include NBA Sixth Man Award, the NBA Most Valuable Player and the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Additionally, six new categories fan-voted categories have been added.

Superstar hoopsers James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook are a few of the ballers who are nominated for the NBA's big awards. Shaquille O'Neal, Jada Pinkett Smith, Empire stars Bryshere Gray and Jussie Smollett are some of tonight's many presenters. The show also includes a performance by Nicki Minaj and Two Chainz.

The NBA Awards airs on TNT and was created by Turner Sports and the NBA. The award show is produced by Dick Clark productions.

Follow along as we update the winners as they are announced!