NBA Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT
Hoop, there it is!
The first-ever NBA Awards, hosted by Drake, on TNT are airing live from Basketball City in New York, featuring the traditional season-ending awards. Some of the awards include NBA Sixth Man Award, the NBA Most Valuable Player and the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Additionally, six new categories fan-voted categories have been added.
Superstar hoopsers James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook are a few of the ballers who are nominated for the NBA's big awards. Shaquille O'Neal, Jada Pinkett Smith, Empire stars Bryshere Gray and Jussie Smollett are some of tonight's many presenters. The show also includes a performance by Nicki Minaj and Two Chainz.
The NBA Awards airs on TNT and was created by Turner Sports and the NBA. The award show is produced by Dick Clark productions.
Follow along as we update the winners as they are announced!
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
WINNER: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
Lou Williams, Houston Rockets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
WINNER: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
WINNER: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Coach of the Year
WINNER: Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets
Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
Kia Most Improved Player
WINNER: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year: Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bill Russell
NBA All-Defensive Team
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Chris Paul, LA Clippers
Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets
WINNER: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
NBA Sportsmanship Award: Kemba Walker
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Dirk Nowitzki
Sager Strong Award: Monty Williams
Hustle Award: Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets
NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics
Finalists for the Fan-Voted Categories:
#DunkOfTheYear
Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn
Minnesota's Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix
WINNER: Oklahoma City's Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta
#BestStyle
Cleveland's Iman Shumpert
Chicago's Dwyane Wade
WINNER: Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook
#BlockOfTheYear
WINNER: San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston
New York's Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn
Miami's Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto
#GameWinnerOfTheYear
Cleveland's Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State
WINNER: Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook vs. Denver
Phoenix's Tyler Ulis vs. Boston
#PerformanceOfTheYear
Phoenix's Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston
Houston's James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York
WINNER: Golden State's Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando
#AssistOfTheYear
WINNER: Golden State's Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant
Denver's Nikola Jokic with no-look pass
LA Clippers' Chris Paul with wraparound pas
#BestPlayoffMoment
Boston's Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 53 points amidst personal tragedy.
Washington's John Wall with game-winning shot in East semifinals.
WINNER: Golden State's Kevin Durant hits pull-up 3-pointer late in Game 3 of The Finals.