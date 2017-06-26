Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
We don't want to sound dramatic, but we'd totally understand if you "Lose Yourself" over Eminem's new facial hair.
As admirers of the Grammy winner know, Eminem is a man with a look that doesn't change very often.
There are the short buzz cuts, baggy clothes and occasional beanies. But when stepping out for The Defiant Ones premiere at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, some music fans had one question: Is that Eminem?
"Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard," Eminem wrote on Instagram while posing with Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. "#thedefiantones."
Yes, friends. The man behind hit tracks like "Not Afraid," "Rap God" and "The Real Slim Shady" now has a beard and fans can't get enough.
"Eminem has a beard. I've seen it all, ladies and gentleman," one user wrote. Another added, "Eminem got a beard. Next album bout to be crazy."
So what made Eminem make such a special appearance? In addition to supporting The Defiant Ones, it appears the rapper wanted to support his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre.
According to Variety, who attended the premiere, Eminem avoided the red carpet but managed to sit behind his friend during the celebration.
Diddy, Pharrell Williams, Jared Leto and Trent Reznor were also on hand to support the four-part documentary about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's partnership.
For those hoping to catch Eminem in concert this summer, the rapper has a couple special U.K. events on his calendar for August including the Leeds Festival. Will the beard still be alive and well then? Stay tuned!
The Defiant Ones premieres July 9 only on HBO.