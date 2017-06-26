We don't want to sound dramatic, but we'd totally understand if you "Lose Yourself" over Eminem's new facial hair.

As admirers of the Grammy winner know, Eminem is a man with a look that doesn't change very often.

There are the short buzz cuts, baggy clothes and occasional beanies. But when stepping out for The Defiant Ones premiere at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, some music fans had one question: Is that Eminem?

"Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard," Eminem wrote on Instagram while posing with Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. "#thedefiantones."

Yes, friends. The man behind hit tracks like "Not Afraid," "Rap God" and "The Real Slim Shady" now has a beard and fans can't get enough.