Best 4th of July Sales 2017

Clint Brewer / Splash News
Clint Brewer / Splash News
Because part of being patriotic is taking full advantage of Independence Day sales, right?
Who's ready to channel their best Vanessa Hudgensafter a good shop? (Everyone's hand should be up.) We've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to fourth of July sales, so you can easily navigate the waters that are the World Wide Web.
Online retailers from Zara to Keds to Net-a-Porter to Solid & Striped have some amazing deals waiting for you, so without further ado we think it's time you started adding to cart.
What are you waiting for? A lot of the sales have already begun, so get shopping!
Take an extra 25% off all sale items July 1 - 4 with code HAPPY4TH.
W3 High Rise Straight Authentic Crop Camden, Was: $285, Now: $143
Take 40 percent off select styles, going on now.
Poolside Periodicals 2 Piece Set, Was: $138, Now: $97
30 percent off the Madison Boot.
The Madison Boot, $396
Article continues below
Take 30 - 60 percent off select spring and summer styles June 22 - July 5.
Agolde Jamie Ever More, Was: $168, Now: $84
Take an additional 20 percent off sales merchandise June 30 - July 6.
Dream Boot Black Mesh Fabric, Was: $210, Now: $105
Take 40 percent off select styles—discount applied in cart—going on now.
Headwind Dress, Was: $218, Now: $131
Article continues below
Take 30 percent off full price items online July 3 & 4 and up to 70 percent off clearance online and in-store June 29 - July 2.
Take 20 percent off everything (excluding sale items) June 28 – July 4, in-store and online.
Heroine Bomber II Polar, $475
Take 25 percent off all boots June 30 – July 4 with code MYBOOTIES25.
Spirit Boots, $550
Article continues below
Take 30 percent off site-wide June 27 – July 5 with code FOURTH.
Striped Off the Shoulder Blouse, Was: $182, Now: $132
Take an additional 30 percent off sale & clearance June 29 - July 4 with code INDEPENDENCE.
Asymmetric Hi-Lo Top, Was: $245, Now: $97
Take 50 percent off sale items. The weekend of the 4 there will be an additional 10 percent off sale items as well as 10 percent off non-sale items.
West 57th Travel Backpack, Was: $428, Now: $214
Article continues below
Take 20 percent off full-priced styles July 3 & 4 with code SALE20JULY4.
Modern Day Satchel Tote, $338
Take 30 percent off June 29 - July 5.
All Around Bandeau, $80; Rise Bottom, $90
Take 30 percent off select styles June 26 - July 5.
The Olivia in Jerri, Was: $179, Now: $126
Article continues below
Take an extra 20 percent off sale items June 27 - July 9.
x Kate Spade New York Champion Solid, Was: $70, Now: $50
Take 20 percent off your online order and up to 75 percent off clearance July 1 – July 4, using promo code FOURTH. Brand exclusions may apply.
Design Lab Lord & Taylor Sporty One-Piece Swimsuit, Was: $98, Now: $49
Up to 50 percent off site-wide June 26 - July 10.
Baby Steps, $24
Article continues below
Take 30 percent off site-wide with code JULYFOURTHSALE, going on now.
Cheryl Athletic Top, $48
Take 50 percent off entire website June 28 – July 5.
Petra, $575
Up to 70 percent off of a selection of designer brands across RTW, accessories, handbags and shoes, going on now.
Splendid Striped Voile Dress, Was: $170, Now: $68
Article continues below
25 percent off from June 29 - July 5.
Marked down prices on SP17 ready to wear up to 60 percent off, starts June 26. Also offering free 2-day shipping June 26 – 28, just select free 2-day shipping at checkout. In order to get your outfit in time for July 4, order by noon EST June 28.
Starting June 29, the sale percentage will increase from 50 percent – 70 percent and continue through 4 of July in-store and online.
Distressed Vintage Tee, Was: $79, Now: $55
Article continues below
Take 25 percent off select styles June 30 – July 4.
Peace Crop Pant, Was: $99, Now: $70
Take an additional 30 percent off sale June 30 – July 9.
Take 25 percent off all styles (excluding Geo & Sodapop) June 30 – July 4 with code FIREWORKS.
Volunteers, $295
Article continues below
Take 25 percent off select styles June 28 – July 4 with code USA25. Free overnight shipping will also be offered June 28 & 29.
The Ballerina, $158
30 percent off 50+ styles June 29 – July 3 with code JULY30.
Provence Striped Platform Gladiator Sandal, Was: $65, Now: $45
Take 20 percent off all items June 29 – July 4.
Five Star Necklace, $50
Article continues below
Up to 60 percent off when you take an extra 20 percent off your order with code FOURTH June 30 – July 4.
Spring styles up to 50 percent off, starting June 29.
Combed Cotton Tee Dress, $185
20 to 75 percent off full-priced items, going on now.
Satin Bow Slides, Was: $40, Now: $30
Article continues below
Let us know how the haul went in the comments below.
We're excited to hear.