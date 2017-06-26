Danielle Panabaker is officially off the market!
The Flash star had a weekend to remember when she married entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins Saturday afternoon.
In a social media post, the actress confirmed the news by showcasing her wedding day look.
"6.24.17 Happiest day of my life," she wrote while kissing her husband on the lips.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown as more than a few famous friends watched the couple exchange vows.
In fact, Flash co-stars Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin were all reportedly in attendance. CW stars Katie Cassidy and Victor Garber also appeared during the festivities.
iZombie's David Anders also shared a memory from the celebration on Twitter with the caption: "Last noche at my dear friends @dpanabaker and Hayes' wedding I got real sneaky with this pic of my mentor, Victor Garber & Paul James. Kisses."
Back in July 2016, the couple got engaged during a romantic vacation in Greece.
"Enjoying the last night of this Greek vacation," she shared on Instagram in the middle of her stay at the Blue Palace Luxury Resort & Spa. "A trip I will never forget! @TheLuxuryCollection."
Since then, the pair has kept their romance private with very few social media posts and even less joint red carpet appearances. Nonetheless, fans and friends are thrilled to hear about the couple's big news.
New episodes of The Flash return October 4 on the CW.