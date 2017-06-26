A post shared by Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Danielle Panabaker is officially off the market!

The Flash star had a weekend to remember when she married entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins Saturday afternoon.

In a social media post, the actress confirmed the news by showcasing her wedding day look.

"6.24.17 Happiest day of my life," she wrote while kissing her husband on the lips.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown as more than a few famous friends watched the couple exchange vows.