I can't even imagine how it would feel to be accused of something so serious—sexual misconduct.

It was stressful for me...My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble, but having your mom cry every day for something you know you didn't do, something that you knew was on tape, something that so many people saw and witnessed—and for me I kept playing it over and over in my head, "Why is this happening?" I'm extremely thankful for family and friends, that's the number one thing that I can stress that's got me through the hardest 11 days of my entire life.

How did you break the news to your family about the accusation?

I went to my dad's house and I was pacing back and forth. He goes, "Hey, like, what's wrong?" It was just one of those father-type moments where he knew...moments later my mother called me, it was mother's intuition.

Telling them what happened from my side and what was being put out on the Internet...I saw nasty things on both sides. They were shaming her, shaming me. All you saw was "black man, white girl" and you just assumed the worst. I was raised by a strong mother, I have sisters, I like a lot of dominant strong women, and to see Corinne get disrespected and her name dragged through the mud…it just sucked. To witness it and be in the middle of a scandal, but it was turned into this this race war. It was black and white. And it wasn't the case. People were saying bad things about her and me and before anything was out, we were already guilty.