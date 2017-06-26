When it comes to experiencing one of Beyoncé and Jay Z's rental homes, one must be willing to fork over some bills, bills, bills.
After welcoming twins earlier this month, the proud parents are the new tenants of a lavish Malibu estate.
Sitting on 1.62 acres of land, the property is described as a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 12,000 square-foot estate that can cost you $400,000 a month.
As for the amenities, residents can enjoy a gourmet kitchen, movie theatre, kiddie-friendly wading pool and a guest house. Did you hear that Tina Knowles and Solange Knowles?
And if you're wishing to purchase the property and call it a lasting home, that will be $25 million, please.
Trulia, Tom Ford via Getty Images
Ultimately, this isn't the first house that has produced some oohs and awws from the Beyhive. When Blue Ivy Carter was able to experience her first trip to the Hamptons in the summer of 2012, mom and dad opted for a 31,000 square-foot property to rent.
The estate was perfect for a summer adventurer thanks to a rock-climbing wall, virtual golf course, two-lane bowling alley and 60-foot heated pool with an underwater stereo system.
As for the price tag, the New York Post reported that the family would be putting down $400,000 in rent money to stay at the $43.5 million mansion.
Back on the West Coast, Beyoncé chose a special property during Super Bowl weekend. Before and after singing at the halftime show, the "Crazy in Love" singer enjoyed a $10,000-a-night 12-acre estate in the Los Altos Hills of California.
And for those who think they could never stay in such a fabulous home, the space is available on Airbnb.
Perhaps the property that really catches our eyes is a mansion near Bel Air that reportedly cost somewhere in the $200,000 range. Sitting on 1.32 acres of land, the property has also been featured on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles—when the Carters don't call it home, of course.
While this is only a taste of the places Beyoncé and her family have called home, we can already tell the Grammy winner likes her space and privacy. And considering all of her accomplishments in and out of the music industry, we say she deserves it all.