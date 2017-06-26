When it comes to experiencing one of Beyoncé and Jay Z's rental homes, one must be willing to fork over some bills, bills, bills.

After welcoming twins earlier this month, the proud parents are the new tenants of a lavish Malibu estate.

Sitting on 1.62 acres of land, the property is described as a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 12,000 square-foot estate that can cost you $400,000 a month.

As for the amenities, residents can enjoy a gourmet kitchen, movie theatre, kiddie-friendly wading pool and a guest house. Did you hear that Tina Knowles and Solange Knowles?

And if you're wishing to purchase the property and call it a lasting home, that will be $25 million, please.