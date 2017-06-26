Tom Holland, the English actor who's about to become a household name for his turn in Spider-Man: Homecoming, caught up with E! News over the weekend and talked about what it was like taking on the iconic role of the famed web-slinger.

In the sit-down, which was also with his co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Laura Harrier, Holland admits that the fellow actors' reaction to his putting on the iconic Spider-Man suit for the very first time wasn't exactly what you'd expect.

"The first time they saw me in it, it was funny because all they would do was touch me," said the 21-year-old, who added that the young stars couldn't keep their hands off of him. During the interview, they all chimed in about the Spidey suit, "It feels like a basketball!"