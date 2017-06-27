It's good to be a celebrity, but it's even better to be a celebrity's best friend.

Being a star comes with a whole lot of perks—like money, luxurious travel and never having to wait in line at Starbucks (presumably). But for every fabulous opportunity is a major downside—like a complete lack of privacy, getting photographed after taking a redeye and never being able to go into a Starbucks at your leisure. Becoming a best friend to an A-lister ensures access to the best part and the option to peace out once the downsides start to rear their ugly heads.

The best best friend gigs are often found in Young Hollywood. Celebrities often find themselves forging even stronger connections with the people they grew up with—or people they meet on their journey to fame—as a way to keep out the noise and distractions of the industry. Having a non-famous best friend is the perfect way to bring you back to reality, especially if that friend is as outspoken as the members of Amy Schumer's posse (who, it should be noted, never fail to call her out when they think she's gotten a little too Hollywood). In exchange, the BFFs get to experience a taste (or many tastes) of the good life; you'll find that their lives are just as envy-inducing as their famous counterparts.