Meet your new favorite TV parents: Dawson Leary and Lorelai Gilmore. Sorry, that's James Van Der Beek and Lauren Graham.

In what may sound like an unlikely pairing to fans of The WB of yore, Gilmore Girls star Graham and Dawson's Creek veteran Van Der Beek are teaming up for Disney Junior's Vampirina, a new musical series that premieres this fall.

The duo will play Boris and Oxana Hauntley, parents to Vampirina or "Vee" (Isabella Crovetti). The show follows a young vampire girl who is tasked with being the new kid in town when her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania.