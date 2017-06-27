Disney Junior
Meet your new favorite TV parents: Dawson Leary and Lorelai Gilmore. Sorry, that's James Van Der Beek and Lauren Graham.
In what may sound like an unlikely pairing to fans of The WB of yore, Gilmore Girls star Graham and Dawson's Creek veteran Van Der Beek are teaming up for Disney Junior's Vampirina, a new musical series that premieres this fall.
The duo will play Boris and Oxana Hauntley, parents to Vampirina or "Vee" (Isabella Crovetti). The show follows a young vampire girl who is tasked with being the new kid in town when her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania.
Patti Lupone, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Wanda Sykes will recur on the new animated series. Lupone and Stokes Mitchell are Vampirina's grandparents, Nanpire and Grandpop, and Sykes plays Vampirina's gargoyle sidekick Gregoria. Additional members of the voice cast include Cree Summer and Dee Bradley Baker.
In a release, Disney Junior said, "Vee will learn that while it may be easier to blend in with her peers, it's important to celebrate the differences that make everyone unique." Graham and Van Der Beek's characters will run a bed and breakfast for visiting ghouls and goblins.
Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond will provide original songs for each episode with the cast performing them. Van Der Beek and Graham will perform the show's theme song. The series is inspired by Disney Publishing's Vampirina Ballerina.
Doc McStuffins veterans, including executive producer Chris Nee and co-executive producer Norton Virgien, are behind the series with Nicky Phelan on board as director.
Graham can next be seen in the new season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Van Der Beek is starring in What Would Diplo Do? premiering August 3 on Viceland.
What do you think about Van Der Beek and Graham playing parents together? Vampirina debuts this fall on Disney Junior.