As we've learned from the kings of late-night, hosting a show comes with a side dish of drama.

Such was famously the case for Jay Leno and his colleagues, David Letterman and Conan O'Brien. As we know from television history, Leno first faced drama with Letterman when Johnny Carson retired from the helm of The Tonight Show in 1992. While many—including Carson himself—expected then-Late Night host Letterman to replace him, as the infamous story goes, the gig ultimately went to his fellow comedian.

Meanwhile, Letterman settled into his new role as Late Show host, a position that would allow him to directly compete with Leno at the same time at rival network, CBS. The sequence of events was not lost on Leno.