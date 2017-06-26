When Fuller House finally returns to Netflix this fall, it'll do so on a date that's pretty important the the franchise's history.
As star Candace Cameron Bure revealed on Instagram, the first half of the sitcom's third season will drop on Friday, Sept. 22—which just so happens to mark the 30th anniversary of the Full House premiere on ABC!
"Mark your calendars for September 22nd," the actress wrote. "Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!!#ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1"
While season two featured a whole slew of holidays for the Tanner-Fullers to celebrate, Cameron Bure revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner at the Kids Choice Awards that season three will have a special focus on the sunniest season of all. "I've only read the first two episodes, but this whole season is going to be about summer fun," she admitted.
One person who will be struggling to have some summer fun, we're guessing will be Jodie Sweetin's Stephanie, who will be saddled with Sweetin's real-life leg injury after the actress broke her ankle and tibia trying to collect a toy her child threw over a fence. "They have to write it in. It's going to be written in," Cameron Bure said.
"There's no hiding that I can't walk," Sweetin added. "And I can only be a houseplant in so many episodes where I'm just stuck somewhere."
The series also stars Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Adam Hagenbuch with recurring appearances from Full Houseveterans John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.
The first nine of Fuller House season three's 18 episodes will debut on Friday, Sept. 22, with the second half dropping at a later, TBA date.