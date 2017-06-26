When Fuller House finally returns to Netflix this fall, it'll do so on a date that's pretty important the the franchise's history.

As star Candace Cameron Bure revealed on Instagram, the first half of the sitcom's third season will drop on Friday, Sept. 22—which just so happens to mark the 30th anniversary of the Full House premiere on ABC!

"Mark your calendars for September 22nd," the actress wrote. "Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!!#ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1"