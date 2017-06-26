Buckle up—because it's going to be a bumpy road!
Lisa Vanderpump caught up with E! News as she hosted the 2nd Annual World Dog Day event in Los Angeles on Sunday and teased the upcoming sixth season of her Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules. The regal Brit made sure to assure viewers that the next season, which they are in the middle of filming, was going to be quite a dramatic time.
"We've only been shooting two months and it's been such a tumultuous ride," said the restaurateur.
No doubt she's talking about the goings-on between the show's stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who got married last August, as well as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who will be having their own spin-off Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, airing later this summer on Bravo.
Recently there have been rumors swirling about the Internet that Tom and Katie, whose ups and downs have been well documented on the show, have actually split after less than year of marriage.
When asked about giving any marriage advice to newlyweds tumultuous duo, Lisa said, who has been married to husband Ken Todd since 1982, said, "I have a lot. I have a plethora after 35 years. To respect each other, that's a good place to start. To have humor."
As for possibly-done-duo, the Bravolebrities exchanged vows last August in Northern California, and the lavish spectacle (which was officiated by Lisa) was televised during the Vanderpump Rules' season five finale in March.
Speculation that there indeed was trouble in paradise sparked recently when co-star Jax shared a cryptic message about their rumored breakup. Responding to a fan's inquiry about his close friends' relationship, Jax wrote, "Yeah [Tom] dipped out of the country he said f this and left. Apparently going on a poker tour was more important."
