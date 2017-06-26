Buckle up—because it's going to be a bumpy road!

Lisa Vanderpump caught up with E! News as she hosted the 2nd Annual World Dog Day event in Los Angeles on Sunday and teased the upcoming sixth season of her Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules. The regal Brit made sure to assure viewers that the next season, which they are in the middle of filming, was going to be quite a dramatic time.

"We've only been shooting two months and it's been such a tumultuous ride," said the restaurateur.

No doubt she's talking about the goings-on between the show's stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who got married last August, as well as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who will be having their own spin-off Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, airing later this summer on Bravo.