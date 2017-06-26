Ashley Graham Channels Her Inner Shania Twain in Leopard Two-Piece on Lip Sync Battle

Now this is how to impress Shania Twain

Ashley Graham takes on the country music queen's iconic hit "That Don't Impress Me Much" for the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle, and it's downright incredible.

The bombshell supermodel rocks the same leopard print ensemble made famous by Twain's 1998 music video as she sings and dances her way through the karaoke classic. 

Surrounded by backup dancers, Graham's rendition gets sexy in no time at all, with the brunette dropping to the floor and crawling across the stage. And while very little is teased during the sneak peek, a row of hunky men lined across the back appear reminiscent of the rocket scientist, Brad Pitt and Elvis Presley-types that Shania famously rejected in the song. 

Ashley's Lip Sync Battle competitor, Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler, certainly has his work cut out for him! Graham and Fowler's face-off will air Wednesday evening after Orange is the New Black co-stars Danielle Brooks and Uzo Adubaput their lip syncing skills to the test against each other.

Danielle goes full Bon Jovi for her performance of "Livin' On a Prayer" in an 80s glam rock wig, fringed leather jacket and distressed denim. And yes, host LL Cool J goes completely insane for both stars. 

Check out the videos above, and tell us in the comments: Does that impress you much? 

Lip Sync Battle airs Wednesday at 10/9c on Spike.

