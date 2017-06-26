Now this is how to impress Shania Twain.

Ashley Graham takes on the country music queen's iconic hit "That Don't Impress Me Much" for the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle, and it's downright incredible.

The bombshell supermodel rocks the same leopard print ensemble made famous by Twain's 1998 music video as she sings and dances her way through the karaoke classic.

Surrounded by backup dancers, Graham's rendition gets sexy in no time at all, with the brunette dropping to the floor and crawling across the stage. And while very little is teased during the sneak peek, a row of hunky men lined across the back appear reminiscent of the rocket scientist, Brad Pitt and Elvis Presley-types that Shania famously rejected in the song.