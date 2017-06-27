According to a press release, season 3 will follow Jessie "juggling her music career, her hosting duties and expanding her businesses when Eric unexpectedly changes football teams and signs with the Tennessee Titans."

"The Deckers discuss what the future holds as they embark on this new journey and focus on laying their roots in Nashville," reads the news. "On the heels of her recent wedding, Jessie's sister Sydney has even more exciting times ahead as she and her new husband prepare to welcome their first child together.

"Eric & Jessie: Game On first premiered in September of 2013 on E! and across its first two seasons covered two major milestones for Eric and Jessie, as audiences tuned in to watch the couple get married and welcome their first child together. While things are constantly changing for the Deckers their commitment to family, fun and one another always prevails."