Eric & Jessie Is Back! Get the Scoop on Season 3 of Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker's Hit E! Show

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elle Fanning

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Christina Milian, 2015 BET Awards

Christina Milian's Best Looks

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2017 BET Awards, Arrivals

Fashion Police

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Eric & Jessie is back!

E! announced Tuesday morning that Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker's hit series is returning for a third season. The brand new season of Eric & Jessie, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m., will show how the famous family's lives have changed over the past few years since welcoming daughter Vivianne, 3, and son Eric Jr., 1.

"Eric and I are very excited to be back for a third season of our show," Jessie said in a statement today. "We are all about family, fun and sharing the love. I know our fans are going to enjoy watching this new chapter of our lives."

Photos

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to a press release, season 3 will follow Jessie "juggling her music career, her hosting duties and expanding her businesses when Eric unexpectedly changes football teams and signs with the Tennessee Titans."

"The Deckers discuss what the future holds as they embark on this new journey and focus on laying their roots in Nashville," reads the news. "On the heels of her recent wedding, Jessie's sister Sydney has even more exciting times ahead as she and her new husband prepare to welcome their first child together.

"Eric & Jessie: Game On first premiered in September of 2013 on E! and across its first two seasons covered two major milestones for Eric and Jessie, as audiences tuned in to watch the couple get married and welcome their first child together. While things are constantly changing for the Deckers their commitment to family, fun and one another always prevails."

Watch Eric and Jessie adorable Instagram announcement above! Plus, tune in to E!'s Daily Pop tomorrow at noon to see Jessie talk more about the show's return!

Watch the season three premiere of Eric & Jessie Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Eric And Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.