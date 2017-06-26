The former commander-in-chief will mix business with family time during the trip as he is slated to speak at an Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on July 1 and was invited to visit the Bogor Palace by Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at some point during the trip.

Barack is no stranger to the country as he spent several years living in Jakarta with his mother, Ann Dunham, and stepfather, Lolo Soetoro, who was from the region.

Since finishing his second presidential term, Barack and his wife of 24 years have been enjoying their renewed lives as civilians with tons of travel.

In late February, the father of two joined billionaire Richard Branson on his private property, Necker Island, to learn how to kitesurf. A few months later, Mr. and Mrs. Obama showed up in Tahiti in April, where they enjoyed a ride on David Geffen's $300 million yacht, the Rising Sun. Weeks later, the duo popped up in Italy.