STR/AFP/Getty Images
The Obamas are in Bali!
Just in time to officially kick off the summer, America's former first family headed to Indonesia for a family vacation with a major price tag. Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and their teenage daughters, Malia and Sasha, reportedly arrived in Bali Friday and made their way to the Four Seasons Resort Bali in Sayan, Ubud, according to The Daily Mail. At the luxury resort, villas cost upwards of $2,300 a night to accommodate four people.
Never ones to sit for too long, the famous family later boarded a whitewater raft on Monday and took a ride down the Ayung River, helmets, life vests, paddles and all!
Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
The former commander-in-chief will mix business with family time during the trip as he is slated to speak at an Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on July 1 and was invited to visit the Bogor Palace by Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at some point during the trip.
Barack is no stranger to the country as he spent several years living in Jakarta with his mother, Ann Dunham, and stepfather, Lolo Soetoro, who was from the region.
Since finishing his second presidential term, Barack and his wife of 24 years have been enjoying their renewed lives as civilians with tons of travel.
In late February, the father of two joined billionaire Richard Branson on his private property, Necker Island, to learn how to kitesurf. A few months later, Mr. and Mrs. Obama showed up in Tahiti in April, where they enjoyed a ride on David Geffen's $300 million yacht, the Rising Sun. Weeks later, the duo popped up in Italy.
Needless to say, one of America's most famous couples is certainly living la dolce vita.