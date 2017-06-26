Bella Hadid just won the Granddaughter of the Year Award.
The supermodel flew to Holland to surprise her grandmother—who is currently battling cancer—for her birthday. She took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment alongside an emotional note.
"Nothing will ever beat this love," she captioned the video. "I took off of work for the past 3 days to surprise my beautiful Oma in Holland on her birthday. She is going through the hardest struggle of her life battling cancer again but I know for a fact she is the strongest woman i have ever met."
Bella continued, "Today is my last day with my family here in Holland and the last thing I want to do is leave...But I will, so I can work my hardest and come back soon."
She went on to thank her family members, including her mom Yolanda Hadid and her cousins.
"Times like these are so important to me and I wouldn't give them up for the world," she concluded. "Happy birthday Oma...Thank you for birthing and raising my perfect mother into the woman she is today."
Bella's latest post comes just a few days after her little brother, Anwar Hadid's 18th birthday.
She shared a couple photos of her lil' bro with a similarly touching message.
"Happy birthday my sweet angel. Your love and light is worth all of the stars in the sky!" she wrote. "I'm so proud of the man you have become and are becoming. I'm so proud and lucky to call you my brother."
She continued, "Nobody loves you more than me my mini me. forever and ever and ever x infinity .. 18 years you're still my best friend and favorite man !"