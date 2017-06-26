Bella Hadid just won the Granddaughter of the Year Award.

The supermodel flew to Holland to surprise her grandmother—who is currently battling cancer—for her birthday. She took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment alongside an emotional note.

"Nothing will ever beat this love," she captioned the video. "I took off of work for the past 3 days to surprise my beautiful Oma in Holland on her birthday. She is going through the hardest struggle of her life battling cancer again but I know for a fact she is the strongest woman i have ever met."