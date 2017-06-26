Nick Lachey Finds Wife Vanessa's Wedding Ring in the Trash

As a father of three, Nick is no stranger to getting his hands dirty. He recently celebrated Father's Day with his wife and three children—Phoenix, 2, Brooklyn, 4, and Camden, 6—whom he joked are "outnumbering" them. Vanessa posted a beautiful photo of her family in the desert and captioned it: "I've said it before... you are the reason for EVERYTHING good in my life. But also, you are 'our' EVERYTHING! Thank You for your unconditional magical Love! We LOVE You to the moon and back and back again!"

The pair have been married since 2011. Vanessa, 36, met her husband in 2009 on the set of the music video for his single "What's Left of Me."