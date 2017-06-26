How DJ Khaled's Baby Son Asahd Stole the Show at the 2017 BET Awards

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tristan Thompson Throws Khloe K. a Surprise Birthday Party

Bella Hadid, Grandma, Instagram

Bella Hadid Shares Emotional Video While Surprising Her Grandmother in Holland for Her Birthday

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Major key alert! There was one showstopper at the 2017 BET Awards and his name is Asahd Khaled

That's right—DJ Khaled's 8-month-old baby boy stole the show at the annual award ceremony Sunday night from the moment he arrived on the red carpet in a blue tuxedo. Yes, he's barely a year old and already has a black tie wardrobe that rivals that of a grown man. 

However, stylish threads were only the start to the tot's memorable night. Next up, he joined his Grammy-nominated dad for interviews, including a chat with E!'s Sibley Scoles

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, 2017 BET Awards

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, 2017 BET Awards

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

"I'm grateful for my biggest blessing," DJ Khaled gushed as he kissed his kid. "Me and mommy love this boy." Meanwhile, little Asahd was focused on getting his hands on Scoles' mic. With a mic at the ready, all the youngster needed was a stage—and you better believe he got one. 

It wasn't long before Khaled brought his baby up with him during performance of his chart-topper, "I'm the One." Little Asahd was ready to go, thanks in part to a set of noise-canceling headphones. Safety first!

When the baby was done entertaining the crowd, he was handed off to his mom, Nicole Tuck, to enjoy the rest of the show from the audience. 

When your name is Asahd Khaled, the BET Awards is your oyster. 

TAGS/ 2017 BET Awards , Celeb Kids , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.