How DJ Khaled's Baby Son Asahd Stole the Show at the 2017 BET Awards

Major key alert! There was one showstopper at the 2017 BET Awards and his name is Asahd Khaled.

That's right—DJ Khaled's 8-month-old baby boy stole the show at the annual award ceremony Sunday night from the moment he arrived on the red carpet in a blue tuxedo. Yes, he's barely a year old and already has a black tie wardrobe that rivals that of a grown man.

However, stylish threads were only the start to the tot's memorable night. Next up, he joined his Grammy-nominated dad for interviews, including a chat with E!'s Sibley Scoles.