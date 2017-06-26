How DJ Khaled's Baby Son Asahd Stole the Show at the 2017 BET Awards

Major key alert! There was one showstopper at the 2017 BET Awards and his name is Asahd Khaled.
That's right—DJ Khaled's 8-month-old baby boy stole the show at the annual award ceremony Sunday night from the moment he arrived on the red carpet in a blue tuxedo. Yes, he's barely a year old and already has a black tie wardrobe that rivals that of a grown man.
However, stylish threads were only the start to the tot's memorable night. Next up, he joined his Grammy-nominated dad for interviews, including a chat with E!'s Sibley Scoles.
Maury Phillips/Getty Images
Maury Phillips/Getty Images
"I'm grateful for my biggest blessing," DJ Khaled gushed as he kissed his kid. "Me and mommy love this boy." Meanwhile, little Asahd was focused on getting his hands on Scoles' mic. With a mic at the ready, all the youngster needed was a stage—and you better believe he got one.
It wasn't long before Khaled brought his baby up with him during performance of his chart-topper, "I'm the One." Little Asahd was ready to go, thanks in part to a set of noise-canceling headphones. Safety first!
When the baby was done entertaining the crowd, he was handed off to his mom, Nicole Tuck, to enjoy the rest of the show from the audience.
When your name is Asahd Khaled, the BET Awards is your oyster.