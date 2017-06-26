The first Harry Potter book—Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone—was released 20 years ago today, and if that's making you feel old, you're not alone.

Fortunately, things like Facebook and Twitter are making that fact a little easier to swallow and a whole lot more magical with the way the platforms are celebrating J.K. Rowling's tale of wizardry.

For example, on Facebook, when you type the words "Harry Potter," "Gryffindor," "Ravenclaw," "Hufflepuff," or "Slytherin" in a text post, they will light up in their respective house colors. To make things even more exciting, clicking on the magical words causes a wand to appear and cast a spell, sending sparks and stars shooting out over the page.