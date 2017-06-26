Chris Brown and Migos Come Face to Face at BET Awards After-Party

After the show there was a showdown.

It's no secret Chris Brown and Migos have beef and it seems they haven't settled any of their issues considering the artists and their crews had a few tense moments after the BET Awards Sunday night, a source confirmed to E! News.

According to the insider, Brown got pulled into the BET Post Show, where he ran into the Migos trio. E! News learned their groups got into a scuffle and security had to break it up, so they went their separate ways—all the way to the garage.

At some point, the "Party" singer, Migos and their posses were in a garage where another fight started between the two groups until the Los Angeles police arrived. Social media video shows Brown leaning up against a car. The LAPD got everyone into their respective cars and sent them on their way.