Chris Brown and Migos Come Face to Face at BET Awards After-Party

Getty Images / FilmMagic
Getty Images / FilmMagic
After the show there was a showdown.
It's no secret Chris Brown and Migos have beef and it seems they haven't settled any of their issues considering the artists and their crews had a few tense moments after the BET Awards Sunday night, a source confirmed to E! News.
According to the insider, Brown got pulled into the BET Post Show, where he ran into the Migos trio. E! News learned their groups got into a scuffle and security had to break it up, so they went their separate ways—all the way to the garage.
At some point, the "Party" singer, Migos and their posses were in a garage where another fight started between the two groups until the Los Angeles police arrived. Social media video shows Brown leaning up against a car. The LAPD got everyone into their respective cars and sent them on their way.
Prince Williams/WireImage
According to the source, the scuffles were all about Karrueche Tran, Brown's ex-girlfriend who has since been linked to Migos' Quavo. Meanwhile, Tran was recently granted a permanent restraining order against her ex after she accused Brown of harassment, threats and physical abuse. Therefore, since she, Brown and Migos were slated to be in the same room Sunday night, production faced a bit of a challenge.
As the source explained to E! News, there was a significant amount of planning that went into keeping Quavo and Karrueche away from Chris. "Production knew they had to be careful about Chris and Migos and it wasn't just the seating—it was dressing rooms and backstage, too, because Karrueche was coming with Quavo and production knew about the restraining order," the source said. "Everybody at the actual theater did their jobs by keeping them apart."
However, once they crossed paths after the show, it seems there was no more keeping the peace.