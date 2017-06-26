Ireland Baldwin Teases Alec About His "Rude, Thoughtless Little Pig" Voicemail

Ireland Baldwin

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spike

Ireland Baldwin can be a real ham.

The 21-year-old model was just one of a handful of stars to roast Alec Baldwin for Spike's upcoming One Night Only special, taped over the weekend at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theatre. Other headliners included Daniel Baldwin, Bill Clinton, Jane Curtin, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Julianne Moore and Tracy Morgan, and Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon pre-taped a special performance. One Night Only: Alec Baldwin will air Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

"Hello, my name is Ireland, and I'm a Baldwin. Yes, I'm a member of that family. The Baldwins. I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles…I'm here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that 'thoughtless little pig you read about.' That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that," she said. "Because I'm 6-foot-2 I would kick his ass."

Read

6 Juiciest Stories From Alec Baldwin's Memoir Nevertheless

Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Spike

Ireland referred multiple times to her father's leaked voicemail from 2007 that came out during his divorce battle with Kim Basinger. "The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn't see my dad that upset ever again...until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo," Ireland said (via People). "I couldn't show him where I got the first one."

Alec jokingly threw food at his daughter during her speech. "I know you've heard this and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I'm so happy to be here tonight," she told her 59-year-old father, a two-time Emmy Award winner. "And I absolutely love and adore you."

While Alec and his daughter have long moved past the infamous voicemail, it still haunts the Baby Boss voice actor. As he said on Good Morning America earlier this year, "It's thrown in your face every day. There are people who admonish me or attack me and use that as a constant spearhead to do that. It's a scab that never heals cause it's being picked at all the time by other people. And my daughter, that's hurt her in a permanent way." The father-daughter duo have joked about the voicemail on social media over the years, and in 2012, Ireland told Page Six the "only problem" she really had with it is that "people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was. He's said stuff like that before just because he's frustrated. For me it was like, 'OK, whatever.' I called him back I was like, 'Sorry dad, I didn't have my phone.' That was it."

