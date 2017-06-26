Ireland Baldwin can be a real ham.

The 21-year-old model was just one of a handful of stars to roast Alec Baldwin for Spike's upcoming One Night Only special, taped over the weekend at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theatre. Other headliners included Daniel Baldwin, Bill Clinton, Jane Curtin, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Julianne Moore and Tracy Morgan, and Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon pre-taped a special performance. One Night Only: Alec Baldwin will air Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

"Hello, my name is Ireland, and I'm a Baldwin. Yes, I'm a member of that family. The Baldwins. I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles…I'm here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that 'thoughtless little pig you read about.' That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that," she said. "Because I'm 6-foot-2 I would kick his ass."