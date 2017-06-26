Everything You Didn't See at the 2017 BET Awards

There are a few things the cameras didn't catch...
WhileBeyoncé was honored with five wins and New Edition had fans traveling back in time with a medley of their hits, there were a few moments that slipped by Sunday night's broadcast of the 2017 BET Awards. Hosted by SNL funny lady Leslie Jones, the show was packed with high-energy performances, big wins and hours of entertainment—for fans watching at home and the stars in their seats.
From a few technical glitches to squeezing in selfies, here are a few things you missed if you didn't have a ticket to the weekend's hottest show.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
1. Celebrity Catch-Up
In between wins and performances, the stars themselves used Sunday night's affair as convenient time to chat. From DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper to Jamie Foxx and French Montana, plenty of famous faces were spotted mingling when they got the chance during commercial breaks.
2. A Free Show
The stars are as much fans as they are famous. During the show, Amber Rose was one of the first to pop up out of her seat during French Montana's set while Chance the Rapper stood up to give SZA a round of applause at the end of her song.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
3. Blushing Amber Rose
While Jones poked fun at the star's nude photo on social media, an eyewitness tells E! News Rose sunk into her seat at first, but soon laughed it off. As for the audience, the crowd found the jokes hilarious.
4. Leslie Saves the Day
Since they ran into a technical snag before SZA's second set, the host came out to the side of the stage to buy some time with a few jokes, one of which was aimed at Floyd Mayweather.
"Hey Mayweather, you got my cash? You owe me $10,000 for that T-shirt," she quipped.