Everything You Didn't See at the 2017 BET Awards

There are a few things the cameras didn't catch...

WhileBeyoncé was honored with five wins and New Edition had fans traveling back in time with a medley of their hits, there were a few moments that slipped by Sunday night's broadcast of the 2017 BET Awards. Hosted by SNL funny lady Leslie Jones, the show was packed with high-energy performances, big wins and hours of entertainment—for fans watching at home and the stars in their seats.

From a few technical glitches to squeezing in selfies, here are a few things you missed if you didn't have a ticket to the weekend's hottest show.