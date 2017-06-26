Carmelo Anthony Sends La La Birthday "Love" After Their Split

Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony will always love La La Anthony.

Though the couple separated in April, the New York Knicks player made sure to send his estranged wife some "love" on her 38th birthday. "I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, re-gramming one of her photos. "You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH."

"@lala Love YOU," Carmelo added. "#AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25."

To celebrate her birthday, La La took her 10-year-old son Kiyan Anthony as her date to the 2017 BET Awards in L.A. Sunday. "He's so good in basketball. He's such a good student and just a good person," she told Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier. "He makes me very proud."

As for Carmelo, La La said, "We're always a family, no matter what."

(In April, a source told E! News Carmelo "wants to make it work" with La La.)

La La looked like a million bucks, as stylist Maeve Reilly dressed her in a custom Thai Nguyen Atelier gown, Sophia Webster pumps and H. Stern jewelry. Her son—whom she called "my heartbeat"—was just as stylish, as she revealed he was dressed in "Versace down to the socks."

Since her spring split, La La began a "new diet" and has started "working out more." In the last two months, La La said she's been "focusing more on just myself. It's summer time. All women like to turn it up in the summer, work out and eat healthy. I've just been following a good plan."

