Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Get Married (Again)

So nice they did it twice!
After first tying the knot in February, Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke held a second wedding celebration Saturday afternoon. "You only get married twice, once," wrote Domino, whose Instagram caption accompanied a black and white photo of her husband in a three-piece suit.
The bride, who is a doula and musician, wore a lacy beige gown for the outdoor ceremony. Celebrity guests included actors Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Debra Messing and Tara Summers, fashion designer Zac Posen, supermodel Heidi Klum and musician Jordan Galland. Mariska, Debra and Summer shared multiple pictures via Instagram throughout the weekend.
"Congratulations Domino," Summer wrote. "You deserve the moon and the stars."
Debra, meanwhile, frequently referred to herself and Mariska as "#weddingwarriors."
As E! News exclusively reported four months ago, Penn and Domino made things official in a small courthouse wedding in Brooklyn; they celebrated afterwards with a restaurant reception.
Penn has been with Domino, who has a child from a previous relationship, since 2014.
In February, Domino's sister, Mozart in the Jungle actress Lola Kirke, shared a picture from the courthouse on Instagram. "When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!'" Lola wrote. "Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."
Domino's other sister, Girls actress Jemima Kirke, publicly congratulated the newlyweds via Twitter. "Congratulations ya s--theads!" tweeted Jemima, who next appears in the movie The Little Hours. "@PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way!"