Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Get Married (Again)

"Congratulations Domino," Summer wrote. "You deserve the moon and the stars."

Debra, meanwhile, frequently referred to herself and Mariska as "#weddingwarriors."

As E! News exclusively reported four months ago, Penn and Domino made things official in a small courthouse wedding in Brooklyn; they celebrated afterwards with a restaurant reception.

Penn has been with Domino, who has a child from a previous relationship, since 2014.

In February, Domino's sister, Mozart in the Jungle actress Lola Kirke, shared a picture from the courthouse on Instagram. "When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called 'Pants,' as Cassius goes for 'That Dude from #incubus' and Jemima experiments with 'Off to Therapy!'" Lola wrote. "Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you."