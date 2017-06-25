Xscape Reunites and Makes Your Dreams Come True at the 2017 BET Awards

It's the reunion you've all been waiting for!
After more than 15 years apart, beloved '90s girl group Xscape has come back together at the 2017 BET Awards. It's been almost two decades since the gals last performed on stage together but the R&B quartet, which consists of Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tameka "Tiny" Harris, still has it!
The ladies performed their hit "Just Kickin' It" for the excited audience. Despite their time apart, the group showed the world they've still got the pipes to make the crowd go wild.
In March, the formerly feuding ladies went on Atlanta radio station, V103 to make the big announcement that they'd put their differences aside and would taking the stage again as a group sometime in the future.
"Well we've been approached about a lot of different opportunities," Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi teased the news, but said she wouldn't confirm anything "until the ink dry." But she did note the group will be performing again together soon and it looks like she was telling the truth!
Kandi took to Instagram to tease fan about the big reunion, posting a snap of the ladies getting ready back stage.
"We match each other's fly! Me & my sis @majorgirl about to hit the red carpet! #BETAwards2017 #Xscape Tune In for our performance tonight!"
Their first official show kicking off their reunion tour was schedule for the Essence Festival.
The '90s stars will be formally starting their comeback tour on July 2, the final night of the 2017 festival at the Superdome in New Orleans, but tonight the foursome treated the crowd to a taste of what's to come tonight.
The group's other top 10 R&B hits include "Understanding" and "Who Can I Run To?"