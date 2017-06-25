Even by Twin Peaks standards, tonight's Twin Peaks was weird AF.

So far, we've been trying to refrain from thoughts on whether this revival is good or bad, because a) it's more fun and b} clearly this is a story that won't be complete or even completely understandable until that 18th episode airs, and maybe not even then, and c) we're going to watch it all no matter what. Last week's episode was great and informative and felt like we were making so much progress, but somewhere around the middle of episode eight, we had to come to terms with the fact that maybe this is bad.

It's getting hard to watch this when all we want is for Agent Cooper to be restored, and for Audrey Horne to finally show up, and to learn everything there is to know about Diane Evans. It makes sense that Cooper and Audrey's returns are part of the point of the story, but we're completely losing interest in the stuff along the way to that point.