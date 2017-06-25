Louis Tomlinson Talks One Direction Hiatus and Critiques Band Mates

It's been almost two years since One Direction announced they are going on a hiatus and Louis Tomlinson remembers when the band first discussed the idea.

"It wasn't necessarily a nice conversation," he said in an interview with The Guardian that was posted Sunday. "I could see where it was going."

Tomlinson and band mates Liam Payne and Niall Horan are planning on releasing their debut solo album this year, following in the footsteps of fellow One Direction star Harry Styles, who released his in May, and former member Zayn Malik, who left the group months before the hiatus announcement and who released his first major record in 2016. Tomlinson released his first solo single, "Just Hold On" with Steve Aoki, last December. It had moderate success in the U.S. and hit No. 2 on the U.K. singles chart.