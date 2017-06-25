He's a 24K magic man!

Bruno Mars kicked off the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a rousing performance filled with electrifying dance moves at the annual show that celebrates mass achievement in black entertainment and sports. Bruno and his "Hooligans" danced it out in their fun-filled choreographed performance

The dynamic performer is up for five awards at this year's show. He's nominated for Album of the Year and Video of the Year, the fan-voted Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award, as well as Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. His final nomination is for Video Director of the Year for "That’s What I Like" with Jonathan Lia.

Besides the "24K Magic" singer, other performers slated to perform include Big Sean, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled and Future. Earlier this week, it was announced that A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, SZA, Swae Lee and Khalid would all be performing.

Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and Roman Gianarthur will also take to the stage to wow the crowd during the big night of music.