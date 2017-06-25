He's a 24K magic man!
Bruno Mars kicked off the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a rousing performance filled with electrifying dance moves at the annual show that celebrates mass achievement in black entertainment and sports. Bruno and his "Hooligans" danced it out in their fun-filled choreographed performance
The dynamic performer is up for five awards at this year's show. He's nominated for Album of the Year and Video of the Year, the fan-voted Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award, as well as Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. His final nomination is for Video Director of the Year for "That’s What I Like" with Jonathan Lia.
Besides the "24K Magic" singer, other performers slated to perform include Big Sean, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled and Future. Earlier this week, it was announced that A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, SZA, Swae Lee and Khalid would all be performing.
Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and Roman Gianarthur will also take to the stage to wow the crowd during the big night of music.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Image
Some of the night's presenters include Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Jamie Foxx, La La Anthony, the cast of Girls Trip (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), Robin Thede, Trevor Noah, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Cari Champion.
In addition to the plethora of awards, Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award and New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The event marks the end of the annual BET Experience, which took place from June 22-25. The award show is currently in its 17th year.