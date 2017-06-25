Holy cow!

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson knows that the best way to a girl's heart is through her stomach. In a series of Snapchat videos posted Sunday morning, the NBA player showcases his cooking skills while preparing his lady a delicious meal of...beef kidneys.

Vegetarians, cover your eyes.

Naturally, Khloe was rather squeamish as she opened a Tupperware container to reveal the raw meat.

"So, when you are in love with someone that's...making you do very strange things," she said. "And I'm about the make kidney for the first time."

"Oh. My...babe, I can't do this," she added. "I don't even make this meat."

"Yes, yes, yes," Tristan assured her.