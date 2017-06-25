Holy cow!
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson knows that the best way to a girl's heart is through her stomach. In a series of Snapchat videos posted Sunday morning, the NBA player showcases his cooking skills while preparing his lady a delicious meal of...beef kidneys.
Vegetarians, cover your eyes.
Naturally, Khloe was rather squeamish as she opened a Tupperware container to reveal the raw meat.
"So, when you are in love with someone that's...making you do very strange things," she said. "And I'm about the make kidney for the first time."
"Oh. My...babe, I can't do this," she added. "I don't even make this meat."
"Yes, yes, yes," Tristan assured her.
"You guys. I feel like I'm on Fear Factor," Khloe continued, staring at the lumpy kidneys. "I'm not even eating this but what the f--k is happening?"
Khloe said she refused to do the cutting, so Tristan would handle that while she did the rest of the work.
"Oh my God, it smells!" she said.
Khloe then appeared to remember a vital fact.
"I don't even meat," she said.
"He is pretty hot cutting meat, if I just ignore that it's kidney," Khloe said.
Tristan said he has been eating kidney meat since he was six months old.
"Yes, massage that," Tristan said. "Yes. Season it up. Feel it. Feel it. You gotta to become one with the meat."
Khloe is then seen washing her hands.
"This whole thing is disgusting. Truly," she said. "It's gross."
Khloe also cooks for Tristan, who she has been dating since last year. She told E! News' Catt Sadler in January that she makes "cheat-worthy" meals for her basketball player beau.
"I love to cook and I cook fat girl meals, I just believe in it," Khloe said, adding that he is a "big man" so "he can handle it."