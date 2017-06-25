How far will Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian go to make their kids' birthdays special? As far as it takes to make them happy!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars threw daughters North West and Penelope Disick a Moana and Hawaii-themed birthday party in a backyard Saturday. North turned 4 earlier this month, while Penelope turns 5 in July.

Of course, the birthday girls and their guests wore colorful skirts and leis, as seen in photos and videos Kourtney, sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friends Larsa Pippen and Daphne Joy posted on Snapchat. There were even party actors dressed like Moana's Moana and Maui.