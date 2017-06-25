North West and Penelope Disick Get Joint Moana-Themed Birthday Party

How far will Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian go to make their kids' birthdays special? As far as it takes to make them happy!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars threw daughters North West and Penelope Disick a Moana and Hawaii-themed birthday party in a backyard Saturday. North turned 4 earlier this month, while Penelope turns 5 in July.

Of course, the birthday girls and their guests wore colorful skirts and leis, as seen in photos and videos Kourtney, sister Kourtney Kardashian and family friends Larsa Pippen and Daphne Joy posted on Snapchat. There were even party actors dressed like Moana's Moana and Maui. 

North West's Cutest Baby Pictures

The youngest guests included Larsa and Daphne's kids. Family friend Jaden Smith also attended the bash.

Guests bounced around on a bouncy house, splashed around in the pool, feasted on ribs, French fries and mac n' cheese and slurped down rainbow shaved ice. Guests also enjoyed dessert from Hansen's Cakes.

the only three grown-ups (sort of) to go on ???????????????????

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

There was also a petting zoo for the kids; Clips showed a fluffy chicken and a spotted pig! And guests also got to cuddle the family's new Pomeranian puppies.

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

