Rob Dyrdek and Wife Bryiana Find Out They're Expecting a Baby Girl in the Cutest Way

Well that was fast!

Rob Dyrdek and wife Bryiana Noelle Flores are expecting their second child together, a girl, just nine months after they welcomed son Kodah.

They posted on Instagram videos of the three finding out the sex of their upcoming arrival at a party, with the Fantasy Factory star and Rob & Big alum popping a ballon full of pink confetti, which marked their first public second baby announcement.

"It's a girl!!!" Dyrdek wrote. "We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."

"Twinkle, twinkle little star.. we spent so much time wondering what you are," his wife wrote. "Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can't wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can't believe this is real."

Flores had paid tribute to Dyrdek on Father's Day last weekend with pics of him with their son.

"He's never missed a doctor appointment, never missed a baby class, always puts our family first, and shows us every day how much we mean to him," she wrote. "I am so grateful to raise our family with such a wonderful, loving and dedicated man. There is no daddy in the world as perfect as he is. Thank you for everything you do and all that you are @robdyrdek. Happy Father's Day!"

