Audrina Patridge Celebrates Daughter Kirra's First Birthday

As three of her pregnant The Hills co-stars count down the final days until they become moms, Audrina Patridge celebrated her first child's first birthday.

Her and husband Corey Bohan's daughter Kirra turned 1 Saturday. Patridge posted on her Instagram page a photo of their little girl sitting in a decorated high chair, on top of a colorful birthday banner—that will help contain some of the mess she will undoubtedly leave after enjoying some treats.

"My little cupcakes 1st bday!!" the reality star wrote. "I can't believe it's already been a year."