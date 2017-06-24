Audrina Patridge Celebrates Daughter Kirra's First Birthday

As three of her pregnant The Hills co-stars count down the final days until they become moms, Audrina Patridge celebrated her first child's first birthday.
Her and husband Corey Bohan's daughter Kirra turned 1 Saturday. Patridge posted on her Instagram page a photo of their little girl sitting in a decorated high chair, on top of a colorful birthday banner—that will help contain some of the mess she will undoubtedly leave after enjoying some treats.
"My little cupcakes 1st bday!!" the reality star wrote. "I can't believe it's already been a year."
Patridge has posted many photos and videos of the couple's adorable daughter on social media over the past year.
"Happy 1st Father's Day @bowie82!! You are such an amazing father:)! We ❤️ U," she wrote on Father's Day last weekend, alongside a photo of Bohan holding Kirra.
Kirra took her first steps when she was 9 months old.
"She is growing up way too fast," Patridge wrote on Instagram in May.
Former The Hills co-stars Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag are both pregnant with boys. Whitney Port is also expecting her first child and says she has chosen not to find out the sex.