How do you upstage Brad Pitt...offstage?

Easy, just as Bradley Cooper.

The actor masterfully photobombed Pitt as he took a selfie with a fan, musician Chris Simmons, at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival in England Friday.

"When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!" Simmons wrote on Instagram, alongside the pic.

British rock band Royal Blood also posted on Instagram a photo with Pitt, joking that he was a fan who had won a meet-and-greet contest.