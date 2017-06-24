Bradley Cooper Photobombs Brad Pitt and Makes Onstage Appearance at Glastonbury

How do you upstage Brad Pitt...offstage?

Easy, just as Bradley Cooper.

The actor masterfully photobombed Pitt as he took a selfie with a fan, musician Chris Simmons, at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival in England Friday.

"When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!" Simmons wrote on Instagram, alongside the pic.

British rock band Royal Blood also posted on Instagram a photo with Pitt, joking that he was a fan who had won a meet-and-greet contest.

Congratulations to our competition winner - William Bradley Pitt.

A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) on

Cooper also surprised fans at Glastonbury when he crashed Kris Kristofferson's set to film a scene for his movie A Star Is Born, his directorial debut, starring Lady Gaga. He plays a country singer in the film.

As Kristofferson's set concluded, a brief glimpse of Pitt backstage flashed up on screen, The Guardian reported.

Margot Robbie, Glastonbury Festival

David M Benett/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Suicide Squad star strikes a pose.

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Glastonbury Festival

Samir Hussein/GC Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Cuteness is coming: Check out Jon Snow and his real-life love.

Lorde, Glastonbury Festival

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Lorde

The singer rocks out onstage.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Bobby Rich, Glastonbury Festival

Ki Price/Getty Images

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

The two make Glastonbury a father-son day.

Bradley Cooper, Glastonbury Festival

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The actor surprises by crashed Kris Kristofferson's set to film a scene for his movie A Star Is Born, his directorial debut, starring Lady Gaga.

Katy Perry, Glastonbury Festival

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Katy Perry

The singer performs onstage.

Johnny Depp

MAX/IPx/AP Images

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp makes a joke onstage about assassinating President Donald Trump. He later apologized.

Other celebs who appeared at the festival this week included Kit Harington and girlfriend and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, Suicide Squad star Margot RobbieDavid Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham and Johnny Depp, who stirred controversy by making a joke onstage about assassinating President Donald Trump, for which he later apologized.

Other performers at the festival included Radiohead, who performed their biggest hit "Creep" as well as songs like "Paranoid Android" and "Karma Police,"Katy PerryLorde and the Foo Fighters.

