Heidi Klum's Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Reacts to Pics of Him Allegedly Kissing Another Woman

Heidi Klum's beau Vito Schnabel was recently photographed in a close encounter with another woman and says she is a "family friend" and that it was an "entirely innocent situation."

The pics were posted on The Daily Mail Friday. The outlet said he and a mystery brunette left a restaurant in London around 3:30 a.m., kissed on the street for about 30 seconds before they jumped into a black taxi and continued kissing, after which he left the car and entered a hotel by himself. Klum is currently in New York filming America's Next Top Model, the outlet said.

"The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation," Schnabel, 30, said in a statement to People Saturday. "There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways."

Klum, 44, has not commented.

A source told E! News the supermodel and TV host and Schnabel are still together.

The two have been dating since 2014.

 

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

