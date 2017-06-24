It certainly wasn't your average wedding...

With only his parents there to witness the nuptials, Ryan Edwards married his longtime Mackenzie Standifer before heading off to rehab on the season finale of Teen Mom OG, airing on MTV on Monday. Noticeably absent is ex Maci Bookout and the former couple's 8-year-old son, Bentley.

E! News reported the story earlier this month that the twosome had secretly tied the knot on May 15 in Hamilton County, Tenn., according to court records. But now the network is giving fans a sneak peek into the highly popular story-line, which involves Edwards' struggle with addiction, and his seemingly on-the-fly decision to marry his longtime love right before seeking treatment.

In the clip, Edwards comforts his mother Jen, who is upset at the fact that Bookout and her grandson are not at the wedding. The troubled reality star says that they're going to keep the nuptials a secret from the child.

Edwards tells his father Larry, "I don’t think we’re [going to tell Bentley]." He continues, "If he does find out, we’re gonna sit him down."