Toy Story Shocker: Andy's Dad's Backstory Revealed?

He said Ranft said Andy's father, Andy Sr., was the original owner of Woody, Mr. Potato Head and Slinky Dog in the '50s and that he is the only person to own a Sheriff Woody doll. And the name "Andy" that's written on the bottom of Woody's boot? Andy's dad wrote it.

The toy company ran a promotion in which people could receive the doll if they sent in 30 cereal box tops. Andy St.'s family was poor and he sent in a fraction of the required amount and a heartfelt letter explaining how he tried. Meanwhile, amid the 20th century Space Race and Cold War, the toy company ultimately decided to manufacture Buzz Lightyear dolls instead, so they never actually made Woody dolls. A secretary read his letter and sent him the one Woody prototype that was made.

Andy Sr. was a "sickly child" and contracted polio, which did not have a vaccine back then, Mozart said. As a result, his parents planned to burn his belongings to avoid re-infection and send him to a special hospital.

"He has lost the use of his legs and they're going to send him to a special hospital and they've taken everything from Andy's room and put it out into the middle of the backyard and poured gasoline on it to burn everything, including Sheriff Woody and Mr. Potato Head and Slinky Dog," Mozart said.

He said Andy Dr. "crawled out into the yard," saved the toys and locked them in a trunk in the attic, telling them to go to sleep.

"He said, 'Listen Sheriff Woody, I have to go away, I have to go to a hospital far away. I promise I'll come back for you...you've got to sleep for a long time, like the longest deepest sleep you've ever had...I love you very much.'"