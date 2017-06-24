But her life has not all been joy. In 2016, the teen opened up about her struggles on Instagram in a post that highlighted how her ink helped her find meaning in the darkest of times.

"The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. Some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have, especially when that art means something to me."

She continued, "I don't see a dark past anymore. My scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity and depth. Sure, I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. They represent strength for me."

Paris also explained how when she looks in the mirror she sees "a fighter" looking back at her.

"I'll always keep fighting and encouraging others to stay strong. We all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be."

The teen concluded with one poignant message to her fans: "To anyone struggling, it gets better. You're not alone."