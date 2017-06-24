Blac Chyna Involved in Car Accident and Checked Out by Paramedics

Blac Chyna got into a car crash early Saturday and was examined by paramedics on the scene.

A driver rear-ended the 29-year-old reality star's white Rolls-Royce around 2:30 a.m., TMZ reported. A video posted by the outlet showed Rob Kardashian's ex sitting inside a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance.

TMZ said paramedics checked her out for about 45 minutes before she was released and picked up by another driver.