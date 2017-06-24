Blac Chyna Involved in Car Accident and Checked Out by Paramedics

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Paris Jackson, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Paris Jackson Gets New ''Applehead'' Tattoo To Honor Late Father Michael Jackson

Mike Comrie, Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's Ex-Husband Mike Comrie Will Not Be Charged With Rape Due to Insufficient Evidence

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Blac Chyna got into a car crash early Saturday and was examined by paramedics on the scene.

A driver rear-ended the 29-year-old reality star's white Rolls-Royce around 2:30 a.m., TMZ reported. A video posted by the outlet showed Rob Kardashian's ex sitting inside a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance.

TMZ said paramedics checked her out for about 45 minutes before she was released and picked up by another driver.

Photos

Blac Chyna's Sweetest Mommy Moments

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Chyna and Rob's 8-month-old baby daughter Dream Kardashian and her 4-year-old son King Cairo were not present.

TMZ said police detained the driver who hit her and administered field sobriety tests. It is unclear if an arrest was made.

TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Top Stories , Accidents , Kardashian News
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.