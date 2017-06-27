You're Doing It Wrong: Self-Tanning at Home

Are you ready to be summer time fine?

When the sun comes out, most people run outside to achieve glowing, radiant skin. But, before you lay out, hold up—sun exposure may not be the best way to go about this. If your skin tone just needs a bit of a tan, then sure, an outdoor activity (and sunscreen!) might be all you need (Think: hiking, beach volleyball, etc). However, if you're aiming to deepen your skin tone by two or three shades, then you may want to consider alternative measures that won't cost your skin's health.

Celebrities like Rita Ora, Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seek out the same person for radiant skin: James Read. The professional spray tan artist and owner of the first ever stand-alone tanning studio has spent his career fixing common tanning faux-pas for the elite. Today, he's sharing his ultimate Do's and Don'ts for self-tanning so you can glow all summer.