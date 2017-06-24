Mike Comrie, former NHL hockey player and Hilary Duff’s ex-husband, will not be charged with rape. A spokesperson for the LA County District Attorney's office confirms to E! News that the case was declined due to insufficient evidence.

In February,TMZ Sports reported that Comrie, who has a 5-year-old son Luca with his ex wife, had been accused of sexual assault after Comrie allegedly invited two women to his Los Angeles home for drinks and sex.

According to the outlet, the accuser says that a first woman had sex with Comrie and then left. Then the accuser says that she had consensual sex with him, but said that they had non-consensual anal sex for 45 seconds. Additionally, the accuser says that he refused to stop when she asked him to and slapped her.

Previously E! News confirmed that Comrie was involved in an open sexual battery case. At the time, police did not say that Comrie was a suspect.