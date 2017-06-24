When in Russia...

While "on assignment" in Russia, the Late Show host Stephen Colbert appeared on Russian late night show, Evening Urgant, and said that he's considering a run for president in the next election, assuming no one in the U.S. would hear about it that is.

While playing a vodka-instead-of-bullet-infused round of Russian roulette with the show's host Ivan Urgant, Colbert confirmed that the show wasn't broadcast in the States and then the 53-year-old funnyman, who's known for his dry wit and his liberal political leanings, made his big announcement.

"OK. I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself," said the former Colbert Report host.

It may have been the vodka talking, his love of trolling (especially in regards to President Donald Trump) or his dry sensibilities, so it's unclear if he's joking, but stranger things have happened in U.S. politics...