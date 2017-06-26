How to Wear a Feathered Brow Like Victoria Beckham

  • By
  • &

by Ariana Quihuiz |

Have you mastered the art of shaping your brows?

In comparison to the barely-there eyebrows of the 90s, women are embracing their natural brow shape (Think: boy brows and straight brows). But, that doesn't mean red carpet-worthy eyebrows don't require effort. They do. Celebs like Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner and Natalie Portman have been using the feathering technique to elevate their otherwise natural-appearing brows. The trend adds a little bit of drama to the face and helps enhance any makeup look. The best part: it only takes a few short minutes. 

With the help of Jared Bailey from Benefit Cosmetics, we've broken down the technique into easy steps, so you rock the feathered trend all summer long.

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Jerome Favre/Getty Images

Watch the tutorial above and you'll be on your way to resurrecting your natural brows!

Pro-Tip: If you want to go for the all-natural look, choose a microliner that resembles your hair color. But, if you want to draw more attention to your face, choose a shade that is a few shades darker than your natural hair color. 

Step 1: Start by brushing the brow hairs in the direction that you want them styled. We used the Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil.

Step 2: Using a microliner, make small strokes going from the base of the brow toward the hairline. Make sure to leave space in between strokes so that you're able to see skin peeking through, which will help in simulating texture.

Step 3: Now, lock the brow hairs in place by combing a clear brow shaping gel, like the Ulta Beauty Brow Shaping Gel, upward through your brows, slightly over-directing the hairs to achieve a feathered look.

Step 4: Finally, if you feel like the brow shaping gel is too wet, take a spoolie and brush upward through the brows in order to loosen up some of the hairs.

Now, you're ready to take your feathered brows out on the town!

Model's Clothing: Naked Princess Isabella Dress 

Model's Sunglasses: Etnia Barcelona Belinda Sunglasses

