Serena Williams is ready to learn from the best when it comes to parenting.

As the world-famous athlete prepares to welcome her first child later this year with Alexis Ohanian, Serena is sharing some of the valuable lessons she learned about motherhood from her own parents.

"It's interesting because my mom has always been so strong for me and she's been the woman that has just literally been unbreakable. Someone that I always look up to and all my sisters looked up to. So in the midst of having a child, it's like all of the sudden you start thinking about the lessons your parents taught you, especially my mom," Serena shared during her Keynote Speech at the BlogHer Conference. "And you start thinking about, 'Wow, what do I want to raise my kid as?' And when you're young and you're growing up you think your parents may be strict. Then you realize when you're older and you're like, could they have been a little stricter? Or should I have done this more?"

She continued, "It's like this is what I want my son or daughter to look like and this is what I want my son or daughter to do. And so I feel like all those lessons [my mom] taught me about being so strong, of proud of who I am, of being able to look anyone in the face and have confidence and speak with so much confidence is something that I really have been able to embrace and would love to teach my kid that."