So that's exactly what happened. Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and even Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) who arrived just in time to keep Freya from turning herself into a vampire) all had pieces of the Hollow put into them, and then they scattered around the world. Weirdly enough (or not weirdly at all), they all seemed pretty happy in the episode's closing moments.

Kol went off with Davina (Danielle Campbell). Rebekah and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) reunited in New York after he and Sofya (Taylor Cole) broke up, and they got back together with nothing to stop them. Before Elijah took off, he had Marcel compel him to forget about the vow entirely, freeing him from his devotion to his brother and allowing him to become the floppy-haired jazz pianist we always knew he could be. Klaus, meanwhile went off on his own, but still kept an eye on his family every once in a while. While Freya (Riley Voelkel) was happy with Keelin (Christina Moses), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) found Hope a spot at Alaric Saltzman's (Matt Davis) school for magical kids, which is the spinoff we need immediately.