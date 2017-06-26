It's not a Southern Charm finale until there's a threat of violence at a fancy party.
Tonight marks the end of the fourth season of the Bravo hit series, and keeping with tradition, there's an explosive showdown at a black-tie event. And this time, it's the fight that's been brewing all season between Shep Rose and Craig Conover, with Landon Clements also getting in on the action.
In E! News exclusive sneak peek at the finale above, Craig has reached his breaking point in his relationship with Shep, threatening, "Do you want to feel your leg tomorrow? If you don't stop talking I'm going to f--king hit it so goddamn hard."
When Shep doesn't heed Craig's warning, he then says, "Shut up or you're going to get hit." Yikes.
So what lead to this intense fight? Well, Craig still isn't over Landon and Kathryn Dennis' sort-of truce from the group's trip to Key West in last week's episode, saying it was a "Band-Aid" on a bigger issue. On Landon's end, she's "fine" with how things are, telling Craig, "Everyone's happy, except you. Why do you care about mine and Kathryn's relationship?
And then Shep decides to take some jabs at Craig's skills as a lawyer and brings up the Cold War. Yes, really.
Watch the insanity go down in the clip above.
Southern Charm's finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)