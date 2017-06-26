It's not a Southern Charm finale until there's a threat of violence at a fancy party.

Tonight marks the end of the fourth season of the Bravo hit series, and keeping with tradition, there's an explosive showdown at a black-tie event. And this time, it's the fight that's been brewing all season between Shep Rose and Craig Conover, with Landon Clements also getting in on the action.

In E! News exclusive sneak peek at the finale above, Craig has reached his breaking point in his relationship with Shep, threatening, "Do you want to feel your leg tomorrow? If you don't stop talking I'm going to f--king hit it so goddamn hard."