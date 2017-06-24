This Make Up For Ever Foundation Covers Everything

When it comes to selecting a foundation, I have standards.
As much as I'd love to say that my skin, in its bare state, is flawless—it's not. It's really, really not. No matter how hardcore my skincare game, I've always had acne and with it comes redness and textural issues galore. So it makes sense that I'm forever on the hunt for a foundation that offers true full coverage.
Now most brands will say "full coverage" across the label, but rarely do they deliver. For reference: No matter what brand I'm trying, I always apply a dime size amount, dab it on with my fingers and blend with a sponge. In most cases, the foundation is too thick and not only does it look cake-y, it feels it. Pair that with the current warm weather situation and the results are as you'd expect: messy.
I'd nearly given up on finding my perfect formula, and that's exactly when I stumbled upon Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation.
At first glance, I had my doubts. It looked dense—nothing new, or so I thought. Besides, the fact that it said HD meant it had to be thick, right? Wrong.
At the urging of my Sephora advisor (god bless her) I tried it out on the spot, right there in the store. Even just the smallest amount in the palest of shades effortlessly covered my cystic acne. I couldn't believe how little it took to completely eliminate my blemishes. But even better, it felt light as air on my skin. Immediately I took to the in-store vanity and applied the product over my entire face. My skin seriously looked airbrushed like never before. (Apparently, I learned, it was developed specifically for actors on TV, so makes sense that it's the real deal.)
Still I had my reservations. Would it make me breakout? Would it last all day? For $43, I bought it, wore it for a week and guess what? No new breakouts.
Did I mention it comes in 40 different shades, so you're bound to find an exact match.
Natural-looking, full-coverage foundation, where have you been all my life?
BUY IT: Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43