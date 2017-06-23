Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag and Other Reality Stars You Forgot Had Singing Careers

Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing New York is here to tell you that "It Gets Better."

He recently released the single, which he co-wrote, and announced via Instagram that he's "having so much fun with it!" The video he posted features him dancing everywhere in New York City from Times Square to the Brooklyn Bridge.

He also recently celebrated getting his own new Bravo series with Bethenny Frankel by posting a video of the pair dancing in a park.

Fredrik isn't alone in the music world. There are plenty of other reality stars who tried their hand at singing careers!

Fredrik Eklund, It Gets Better, Reality Stars Turned Singers

CAVE ENTERTAINMENT

Fredrik Eklund, “It Gets Better” (2017)

Yasss hunni! Superstar realtor Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing New York recently released his single "It Gets Better." And even that gets better as he announced he'll be donating a quarter of the proceeds to an anti-bullying charity.  

Paris Hilton, Paris, Reality Stars Turned Singers

Warner Bros.

Paris Hilton, “Paris” (2006)

From her debut studio album Paris Hilton had not only one but three commercial successes. She worked with producer Fernando Garibay on the album, who has also produced for Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

Mike The Situation Sorrentino, The Situation, Reality Stars Turned Singers

AV8 Records

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “The Situation” (2010)

The Situation has gotten himself into a couple of legal situations in recent years, which makes the sirens in the opening of his song feel poetic.

Lala Kent, Boy, Reality Stars Turned Singers

2017 LaLa Kent

Lala Kent and DJ Duffey, “Boy” (2017)

The former Vanderpump Rules hostess, Lala Kent, collaborated with former Basketball Wives' DJ Duffey to create a club banger (that you should probably listen to with headphones on). Kent wrote on Instagram that the song "represents new beginnings and that all us strong ass women will always be okay in life."

Scheana Marie, Good As Gold, Reality Stars Turned Singers

SuperBox Records

Scheana Marie, “Good As Gold” (2013)

Lala wasn't the only Vanderpump Rules star to make her way onto the music scene. Scheana Marie had two singles with the first titled, "What I Like." While recording it she was told to do, "a naughty giggle." The results were interesting to say the least.   

Kim Kardashian, Jam, Reality Stars Turned Singers

2011 Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, “Jam (Turn It Up)” (2011)

Kim Kardashian admitted that this one might have been a mistake. She even asked for advice as to whether or not she should head to the studio from Kanye West, who was her friend at the time. It wasn't all bad, though, as she donated half of the proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Heidi Montag, Body Language, Reality Stars Turned Singers

Pratt Productions

Heidi Montag, “Body Language” (2010)

The Hills are alive with the sound of Heidi Montag's first studio album. When a demo of her song that featured a rap verse from her then boyfriend, Spencer Pratt, leaked and many people initially thought it was a joke.

Kim Zolciak, Tardy for the Party, Reality Stars Turned Singers

Ferosh Records

Kim Zolciak, “Tardy for the Party” (2008)

Kim Zolciak is the only one on this list who had her own reality show named after her music. Though she started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she later got her own show titled: Don't Be Tardy.  

Gretchen Rossi, Unbreakable, Reality Stars Turned Singers

Citrusonic Stereophonic

Gretchen Rossi, “Unbreakable” (2012)

A song with a touching message. Gretchen Rossi wrote on her blog that the song, "was inspired by Slade [Smiley]'s youngest son Grayson who is battling brain cancer. He is a testament to all of us that no matter what life throws you, you can be unbreakable!"

Countess Luann, LuAnn D'Agostino, Money Can't Buy You Class, Reality Stars Turned Singers

Ultra Records, LLC

LuAnn D'Agostino, “Money Can’t Buy You Class” (2010)

Former nurse turned Real Housewives of New York City reality star turned singer? It's an unusual career path but LuAnn D'Agostino (aka Countess LuAnn) made it seem natural. She even had some advice within the lyrics: "the primary mistake, texting on a date. If you make a lady wait, she'll take a pass." Amen. 

Melissa Gorga, On Display, Reality Stars Turned Singers

AGJ Entertainment

Melissa Gorga, “On Display” (2011)

Melissa Gorga made it clear from the beginning of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that singing was her passion because it connected her to her late father. Her husband, Joe Gorga, even went so far as to build her a recording studio in their house!

Simon Van Kempen, I am Real, Reality Stars Turned Singers

JSM Music

Simon Van Kempen, “I am Real” (2011)

In his red leather pants husband of Real Housewives of New York's Alex McCord, Simon Van Kempen, reminded us that he's real! He even used his lyrics to pay homage to certain Real Housewives moments, like when his wife Alex called Sonja Morgan a "thug in a cocktail dress."

Brooke Hogan, Undiscovered, Reality Stars Turned Singers

SoBe Entertainment

Brooke Hogan, “Undiscovered” (2006)

Brooke Hogan's career started on VH1 with a reality show about her family called Hogan Knows Best. She eventually got her own spinoff, Brooke Knows Best, which featured her as an aspiring musician.   

Lisa D’Amato, Comfortably Dumb, Reality Stars Turned Singers

DBattery Productions

Lisa D’Amato, “Comfortably Dumb” (2014)

Lisa D'Amato placed 6th in America's Next Top Model but later moved on to become a singer with multiple studio singles. Her song "Can't Touch It!" was featured in an episode of HBO's hit show Entourage.  

Jenni Pulos, Old School Kids Beats, Reality Stars Turned Singers

2013 Jenni Pulos

Jenni Pulos, “Old School Kids Beats” (2013)

Rather than pointing towards the thrills and chills of celebrity life, Flipping Out's Jenni Pulos chose to sing about vitamins and teeth brushing. Although, "no fighting, no biting" could probably be a useful lesson for both children and reality television stars.

Farrah Abraham, My Teenage Dream Ended, Reality Stars Turned Singers

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham, “My Teenage Dream Ended” (2012)

One of Teen Mom's most infamous teenagers took a different approach to her singing career. Farrah Abraham wrote a book and made an album, both with the same title to address the hardships she faced over the years. Each of the ten songs was made as a companion to each chapter in the book.

Jo De La Rosa, Unscripted, Reality Stars Turned Singers

Immergent

Jo De La Rosa, “Unscripted” (2008)

Jo De La Rosa, a former Real Housewives of Orange County star, called her debut album "very edgy and very me."

Drama makes some people want to scream but something about it made reality stars want to sing.

Bravo seems to have had the most musically inclined cast members on their shows. Maybe one day we can look forward to Andy Cohen dropping his own banger.

