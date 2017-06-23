Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing New York is here to tell you that "It Gets Better."
He recently released the single, which he co-wrote, and announced via Instagram that he's "having so much fun with it!" The video he posted features him dancing everywhere in New York City from Times Square to the Brooklyn Bridge.
He also recently celebrated getting his own new Bravo series with Bethenny Frankel by posting a video of the pair dancing in a park.
Fredrik isn't alone in the music world. There are plenty of other reality stars who tried their hand at singing careers!
CAVE ENTERTAINMENT
Yasss hunni! Superstar realtor Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing New York recently released his single "It Gets Better." And even that gets better as he announced he'll be donating a quarter of the proceeds to an anti-bullying charity.
Warner Bros.
From her debut studio album Paris Hilton had not only one but three commercial successes. She worked with producer Fernando Garibay on the album, who has also produced for Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.
AV8 Records
The Situation has gotten himself into a couple of legal situations in recent years, which makes the sirens in the opening of his song feel poetic.
2017 LaLa Kent
The former Vanderpump Rules hostess, Lala Kent, collaborated with former Basketball Wives' DJ Duffey to create a club banger (that you should probably listen to with headphones on). Kent wrote on Instagram that the song "represents new beginnings and that all us strong ass women will always be okay in life."
SuperBox Records
Lala wasn't the only Vanderpump Rules star to make her way onto the music scene. Scheana Marie had two singles with the first titled, "What I Like." While recording it she was told to do, "a naughty giggle." The results were interesting to say the least.
2011 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian admitted that this one might have been a mistake. She even asked for advice as to whether or not she should head to the studio from Kanye West, who was her friend at the time. It wasn't all bad, though, as she donated half of the proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Pratt Productions
The Hills are alive with the sound of Heidi Montag's first studio album. When a demo of her song that featured a rap verse from her then boyfriend, Spencer Pratt, leaked and many people initially thought it was a joke.
Ferosh Records
Kim Zolciak is the only one on this list who had her own reality show named after her music. Though she started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she later got her own show titled: Don't Be Tardy.
Citrusonic Stereophonic
A song with a touching message. Gretchen Rossi wrote on her blog that the song, "was inspired by Slade [Smiley]'s youngest son Grayson who is battling brain cancer. He is a testament to all of us that no matter what life throws you, you can be unbreakable!"
Ultra Records, LLC
Former nurse turned Real Housewives of New York City reality star turned singer? It's an unusual career path but LuAnn D'Agostino (aka Countess LuAnn) made it seem natural. She even had some advice within the lyrics: "the primary mistake, texting on a date. If you make a lady wait, she'll take a pass." Amen.
AGJ Entertainment
Melissa Gorga made it clear from the beginning of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that singing was her passion because it connected her to her late father. Her husband, Joe Gorga, even went so far as to build her a recording studio in their house!
JSM Music
In his red leather pants husband of Real Housewives of New York's Alex McCord, Simon Van Kempen, reminded us that he's real! He even used his lyrics to pay homage to certain Real Housewives moments, like when his wife Alex called Sonja Morgan a "thug in a cocktail dress."
SoBe Entertainment
Brooke Hogan's career started on VH1 with a reality show about her family called Hogan Knows Best. She eventually got her own spinoff, Brooke Knows Best, which featured her as an aspiring musician.
DBattery Productions
Lisa D'Amato placed 6th in America's Next Top Model but later moved on to become a singer with multiple studio singles. Her song "Can't Touch It!" was featured in an episode of HBO's hit show Entourage.
2013 Jenni Pulos
Rather than pointing towards the thrills and chills of celebrity life, Flipping Out's Jenni Pulos chose to sing about vitamins and teeth brushing. Although, "no fighting, no biting" could probably be a useful lesson for both children and reality television stars.
Farrah Abraham
One of Teen Mom's most infamous teenagers took a different approach to her singing career. Farrah Abraham wrote a book and made an album, both with the same title to address the hardships she faced over the years. Each of the ten songs was made as a companion to each chapter in the book.
Immergent
Jo De La Rosa, a former Real Housewives of Orange County star, called her debut album "very edgy and very me."
Drama makes some people want to scream but something about it made reality stars want to sing.
Bravo seems to have had the most musically inclined cast members on their shows. Maybe one day we can look forward to Andy Cohen dropping his own banger.