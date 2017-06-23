The famous family of Jessa Duggar, aka Jessa Seewald, sprang into action to help her as she went into labor before her second child's birth.

The 24-year-old reality star, who rose to fame with her siblings on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, gave birth to her and husband Ben Seewald's son Henry Wilberforce Seewald this past February. He joined big brother Spurgeon, who is 1 and 1/2.

Jessa's road to baby No. 2 is documented on her and sister Jill Duggar Dillard's spinoff show Jill & Jessa: Counting On. Footage of her in labor at home is shown on the newest episode.

Jessa is shown breathing heavily as her husband sits by and comforts her.