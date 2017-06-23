The famous family of Jessa Duggar, aka Jessa Seewald, sprang into action to help her as she went into labor before her second child's birth.
The 24-year-old reality star, who rose to fame with her siblings on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, gave birth to her and husband Ben Seewald's son Henry Wilberforce Seewald this past February. He joined big brother Spurgeon, who is 1 and 1/2.
Jessa's road to baby No. 2 is documented on her and sister Jill Duggar Dillard's spinoff show Jill & Jessa: Counting On. Footage of her in labor at home is shown on the newest episode.
Jessa is shown breathing heavily as her husband sits by and comforts her.
"It was 11 o'clock and I was just kind of relaxing. Then Jessa says, 'Hey babe, my water broke," Ben says. "At that moment, everything changed. There was like this intensity that came into the air. Alright, here we go!"
Their mother Michelle Duggar informs the audience Jessa's contractions are about two minutes apart. Jessa's sister Jana Duggar, 27, says they tend to prepare for the worst-case birth scenario.
"I walked in the door, Jessa was sounding like she's gonna have a baby pretty soon," says Jill, 26, who is a Certified Professional Midwife and who is due to give birth to her own second child and son in July. "I was like, 'Woah, I hope my mom and Jana make it.'"